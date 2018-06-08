Al Hamriya Ramadan Council hosts a religious evening during Ramadan

  • Friday 08, June 2018 in 12:59 PM
  • during hosting a religious evening during Ramadan
    during hosting a religious evening during Ramadan
Sharjah 24: In cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), Al Hamriya Ramadan Council has organised a religious evening for the last ten days during the holy month of Ramadan.
Highlighting the particular significance in the Islamic tradition of the last ten days of Ramadan, which are even more important and even more blessed than the rest of Ramadan, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality welcomed the attendees at the event. 
 
Al Shamsi stressed the keenness to consolidate religious consciousness and increase people's awareness of this holy month, shedding light on the religious importance of Laylat Al Qadr, which is considered the holiest night of the year for Muslims.