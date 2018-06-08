Sharjah Police call on motorists to abide by traffic rules

  • Sharjah Police during one of its Ramadan awareness campaign - Archived
Sharjah 24: As part of its awareness campaign, the Sharjah Police General Command on Thursday called on motorists to abide by traffic rules, be conscious of the parking areas and avoid misuse of mosques’ parking spaces, especially during the Taraweeh and Qiyaam Al Layl prayers in the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.
In a tweet posted on its Twitter page, Sharjah Police urges drivers to prevent random use of parking lot to refrain from committing irregularities, highlighting the need to create a secure and safe environment and getting a chance to enjoy the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan. This will regulate traffic movement and ensure smooth traffic flow during the Taraweeh and Qiyaam Al Layl prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.
 
The Sharjah Police General Command stresses its keenness to deploy more patrols across all roads of the emirate of Sharjah, which facilitates the arrival of the worshipers to different mosques to perform Taraweeh and Qiyaam Al Layl prayers.
 
 
 
 
 
 