Sharjah Police call on motorists to abide by traffic rules

In a tweet posted on its Twitter page, Sharjah Police urges drivers to prevent random use of parking lot to refrain from committing irregularities, highlighting the need to create a secure and safe environment and getting a chance to enjoy the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan. This will regulate traffic movement and ensure smooth traffic flow during the Taraweeh and Qiyaam Al Layl prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.

The Sharjah Police General Command stresses its keenness to deploy more patrols across all roads of the emirate of Sharjah, which facilitates the arrival of the worshipers to different mosques to perform Taraweeh and Qiyaam Al Layl prayers.