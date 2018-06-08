Dibba Al Hisn evokes the spatial memories of Ramadan

‘Sharjah 24’ lens has captured the people of Dibba Al Hisn who have organised the first Ramadan Majlis, evoking the spatial memories of the holy month of Ramadan between the past and the present.

Adults and young people gather through several Ramadan sessions that are held in the city throughout the month, where they recall the memories of this holy month in the past, highlighting its importance to consolidate the values of heritage and its beautiful meanings.

‘Sharjah 24’ lens has also captured the attendees during the spiritual session, shedding light on the heritages sites in Dibba Al Hisn. The attendees also discussed different other topics.

During the session, the attendees has commended the humanitarian legacy left by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.