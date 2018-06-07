Col. Al Othmani honours winners of Ramadan Tournament

During the honouring of the winners of the Ramadan tournament

He honoured the top achievers of the 30th batch of students.

The tournament included competitions in football, tug-of-war, table tennis and cross-country race.

Colonel Al Othmani attended Iftar hosted by training institute in the presence of the training and teaching staffs and the students. The Iftar is part of the Academy's endeavour to promote and enhance human relations and communication between employees and students of the training programmes.

In a speech on the occasion of the honouring ceremony, Col. Al Othmani gave guidance to the students. He called on the 30 graduates to strive for excellence and creativity. He also demanded that they demonstrate the highest level of discipline while performing their professional duties and provide everything that would be reflected positively on the work environment and reputation of the security apparatus they represent.

At the end of the ceremony, Col. Al Othmani accompanied by senior police officers honoured the winners in the sports competitions.

Several officers attended the ceremony.