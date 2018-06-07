Punitive and Correctional Establishment organises ‘Zyed Al Khair” meet

  • Thursday 07, June 2018 in 8:37 PM
Sharjah 24: The Punitive and Correctional Establishment at the Sharjah Police has organised “Zayed Al Khair…principles and values” forum for new Muslims and non- Muslims interested in learning about the Islamic faith, in the presence of a number of officers and noncommissioned officers at the Establishment.
The event, held Wednesday under the patronage of the general directorate of the punitive and correctional establishments at the Ministry of Interior, was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Khalfan Al Gazal, director of the rehabilitation section at the Establishment and other officials.
 
 Lt. Col. Al Ghazal, said: "This forum is an affirmation of the tolerant message of Islam, which calls for love, tolerance, family cohesion, social relations that link society, respect for religions and coexistence.”
 
 “As of mid-2018, the number of new Muslims has reached  about 30 inmates, including 25 male and 5 female inmates, thanks to the sincere efforts of the partners of the Punitive and Correctional Establishment in Sharjah through educational seminars, religious lessons, publications and books  as well as pamphlets on the principles and tolerance of Islam published in different languages,” Lt. Col. Al Ghazal added.