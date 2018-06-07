Punitive and Correctional Establishment organises ‘Zyed Al Khair” meet

The event, held Wednesday under the patronage of the general directorate of the punitive and correctional establishments at the Ministry of Interior, was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Khalfan Al Gazal, director of the rehabilitation section at the Establishment and other officials.

Lt. Col. Al Ghazal, said: "This forum is an affirmation of the tolerant message of Islam, which calls for love, tolerance, family cohesion, social relations that link society, respect for religions and coexistence.”

“As of mid-2018, the number of new Muslims has reached about 30 inmates, including 25 male and 5 female inmates, thanks to the sincere efforts of the partners of the Punitive and Correctional Establishment in Sharjah through educational seminars, religious lessons, publications and books as well as pamphlets on the principles and tolerance of Islam published in different languages,” Lt. Col. Al Ghazal added.