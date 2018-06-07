Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation ceremony of UoS Medicine and Health Sciences students

In the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness has underscored the important role that the graduates of colleges of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Sharjah play in the UAE's society.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed to the great development in the complex of medical and health faculties at the university by establishing medical colleges, health sciences and medical complex. He pointed out what has been achieved from the new labs that have been supplied with the latest technologies. Which will be registered for the first time at the University of Sharjah.

His Highness said that real partnerships have been established with several international universities to conduct joint scientific research and joint supervision of the students of the Masters and PhD in order to collect a common certificate.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also congratulated the graduates, parents and teaching staff who spared no effort in qualifying the graduates to address requirements of life.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Quran, Professor Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), lauded His Highness’s efforts in honouring the graduates of the university. He further pointed out that the UoS has provided the ideal educational environment for students of colleges of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The graduation ceremony was attended Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Maritime Ports and Customs; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Rulers office as well as the members of the Board of Trustees and members of the administrative and teaching bodies at the university.

At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, His Highness presented the certificates to the 582 graduates, congratulating them and wishing them a bright future.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah left the theater to the hall of the University City Hall where the Vice-Presidents, deans of the faculties and members of the teaching staff congratulated them on their efforts to qualify this graduates.