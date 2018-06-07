Ramadan Night attracts 20% more visitors than last year during its first week

Tens of thousands of products are flying off the shelves at throwaway prices as visitors throng the region’s largest multi-products retail, food and entertainment in Sharjah. Lucky shoppers are also hoping to drive home a BMW for fly to Turkey for a free Eid holiday.

Billed as the biggest Ramadan market in the entire region, the Ramadan Nights at Expo Centre Sharjah has laid out the largest Ramadan and Eid showcase at 26,000 sq. m. of premium exhibition space, up nearly 65% from last year’s 16,000 sq. m. The fair also attracted the participation of 300 exhibitors, which is an increase of 36% over the previous year.

Ramadan is traditionally one of the busiest shopping periods in the country, when retail offers are the highest, thanks to the UAE being a highly competitive market and surging consumer demand.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the current edition of Ramadan Nights, which is being held with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be the largest of its kind on various levels, whether in terms of the number of exhibitors, the size of the fair, the variety of activities available, and the number of shopping opportunities that awaits visitors, in addition to the centre’s new initiative that offers a gaming arena which covers an area of more 4,000 square meters.

Al Midfa called on both families that live in the country and the emirate’s tourists to visit Ramadan Nights and experience the largest Ramadan market of its kind in the region and to take advantage of the great shopping opportunities that are available. He added that the event will continue to enhance its reputation as one of the most important shopping destinations during the month of Ramadan and the occasion of Eid Al Fitr in the region.

This year, the show is offering visitors a chance to win two big prizes. Spend a minimum of Dh100 and get a chance to take part in a raffle draw to win a luxurious BMW or dream holiday of 3-nights for two with Emirates Airlines in a five-star hotel in Turkey.

The gaming arena with entertainment activities and a food court that features street food stalls, food trucks and unique pop-up restaurants make Ramadan Nights the best destination this season.

Massive discounts of up to 80% by retails giants like Carrefour, AA Sons, Jumbo Electronics, Grand Stores, ITL Cosmos, Homewide and Homestyle, among others, are also pulling in shoppers in big numbers to the show.

The Ramadan Nights is open to visitors from 8 pm to 2am daily during Ramadan and from 5pm to 11 pm during Eid holidays.