Al Nadas chairs the "Police Operations Departments" meeting at Sharjah Police

  • Thursday 07, June 2018 in 2:36 PM
Sharjah 24: The General Directorate of Police Operations at Sharjah Police held its fourth meeting, which was chaired by Brigadier General Ali Saif Al Nadas, Acting Director of Sharjah Police Operations, in the presence of the directors of the concerned departments, to view the prominent indicators and identify the previous recommendations in the achieved results of the first half of this year, and discussed the plans for the remainder of 2018.
The results were positive, which surpassing the targets set for the year of 2017 in the security and policing issues. During the meeting, the plans and the initiatives for the rest of the year were discussed to achieve greater security for the members of the community of UAE, to become one of the most security and safety country in the world.
 
Brigadier General Al Nadas called on the directors of the departments to continue their efforts in achieving goals which reflects in contributing the conservation and stability of society.