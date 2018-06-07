Poetry evening praises Sheikh Zayed's place in the hearts of the UAE’s people

At the beginning of the event, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, welcomed the poets and praised their outstanding efforts and their keenness to revive the poetic tradition, highlighting its significant importance and impacts on the future generations.

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of the Ramadan Council that reflects the cohesion among the various segments of Al Hamriya people. He also thanked Dr. Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, and lauded the great cooperation between the two sides to organise such a poetry evening. He stressed that this kind of cooperation strengthens the joint efforts and enhances the Council's position.

During the poetry evening, the poets have lauded the great role of the nation’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in preserving the heritage and the traditions.