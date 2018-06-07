Al Zubarah Council in Khorfakkan organises visits to check on citizens’ good health

Mohammed al Ghawi al Naqbi, Director of Al Zubarah District Council, accompanied by a number of the Council’s members, and several other residents in the area visited the citizens after returning from medical trips abroad, which lasted several months. The visits translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to check on the conditions of the local citizens.

Al Zubarah District Council seeks to strengthen its relations with the people in line with the Council’s objectives and strategy aiming to enhance social communication with the citizens and promote social cohesion.