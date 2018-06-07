Sharjah, Ajman Rulers offer condolences on death of Aisha bint Ali Al Nuaimi

  Sharjah Ruler at the mourning majlis
    Sharjah Ruler at the mourning majlis
  Ajman Ruler at the mourning majlis
    Ajman Ruler at the mourning majlis
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Wednesday, offered condolences on the death of Aisha bint Ali Al Nuaimi, the mother of Mohammed and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Khadem.
Offering condolences along with their Highnesses the Rulers of Sharjah and Ajman, at the mourning majlis in Al Tala Area in Sharjah, were Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammad bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Finance Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; other sheikhs, ministers, heads of government departments, businessmen and a host of people.