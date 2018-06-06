SPWD accomplishes AED2.5 million Mafraq Park in Kalba

The new park is an addition to the series of park projects being implemented by SPWD in the various areas of the emirate.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department, said that the project is part of a series of development projects that came within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to meet the needs of the residents of Kalba and provide them will all necessary services.

The project is also part of SDWD’s development plan to meet the needs of the municipal councils in line with Sharjah’s joining of the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.

Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches, said that the park has been built on an area of 9371 square metres, and provided with all amenities and means of entertainment. It includes a 523-meter long, 3-metre wide running track, a football playground, and other facilities.