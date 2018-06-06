Salem Al Shehi: Family a fundamental pillar for promoting values of loyalty and belonging

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his participation in a symposium organised by the Department of Family Development Centres in Khorfakkan titled "Family Cohesion", Al Shehi said that the process of building and renaissance in our young state is based on our citizens.

He added that the family is entrusted with highlighting the role model before its children, saying that the wise leadership is a good example for the new generations to follow.

He stressed the importance of promoting values and positive behaviours among family members, especially the values of loyalty and adherence to our national identity, and work hard to support the development process.

Concluding his statement, Al Shehi pointed out that the reconciliation of the family is that of the community, particularly in a competitive society that endeavours to be always in the lead in various fields.