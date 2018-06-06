Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing the African Institute

The new Decree stipulates that the African Institute shall enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The Institute shall also enjoy financial and administrative independence owned by the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The main headquarters of the Academy will be in Sharjah city and after a resolution from the Sharjah Ruler; it may set up branches outside the emirate.

The new Institution aims to introduce Africa and its peoples and their social, cultural and intellectual heritage and their contribution to human civilization in general and to highlight the aspects of African and Arab relations in the Arabian Gulf in general and to work towards closer ties.

According to the decree, the Institute is the local authority responsible for research, documentation, humanities and social sciences, and the studies on Africa and the African Diaspora.

The Institute is responsible for developing strategies and policies for African studies and research other functions assigned by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

According to the decree, the Institute is entitled to contract with scientists and specialists in African studies and those concerned for the purposes of its development, and may use the competent bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah to obtain technical and administrative support to assist the institute in the performance of its duties.

Pursuant to the Emiri Decree, the Institute shall have a Chairman assume the general supervision of the Institute. It shall establish the general policy of the Institute and its project programs, supervise its implementation and any other tasks assigned by His Highness Ruler of Sharjah.

By decision of the Sharjah Executive Council of the Emirate, upon the proposal of the Chairman of the Institute, a fee may be charged for approving and renewing the permits for the tasks of certain related technical activities in coordination with the concerned authorities in the Emirate.

The Institute may agree with similar academic institutions accredited academically and recognized for excellence in the field of African studies.

The Academy's funds shall be deemed as public funds and exempted from all local government taxes and fees, in all its forms and types.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.