Sharjah Ruler attends graduation of UoS’ third batch of postgraduates

In a speech at the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah greeted the postgraduates and urged them to make efforts to use their knowledge in scientific research to achieve ambitious goals.

In the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness further expressed his pride in the achievement of the second batch of the UoS’s postgraduate students, which proves that the UoS is taking another new approach toward improving the educational system.

Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi also said that “our national and cultural responsibility towards the development of our country within modern and civilized standards necessitated directing the university to follow a special methodology in qualifying the scientific and specialized cadres and increasing the number of post graduate programs, and It is expected that the number of doctoral programs will increase by the beginning of the next academic year to twelve programs and thirty programs of the master's degree and working to raise these rates of graduate programs to be sixty programs in 2021.”

His Highness valued the great scientific cooperation of the University of Sharjah with international institutions especially the agreement of University of Ottawa, Canada and McGill University.

Sharjah Ruler noted that the agreements provide for joint academic programs for master's and doctorate degrees in the fields of medicine, health sciences, molecular medicine, biomedical engineering and bioinformatics, engineering, science, industrial engineering, management, electrical and electronic engineering, computer engineering, information security science and technology, and civil and environmental engineering.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi pointed out that the University has also achieved unique achievements with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It has been agreed that the University of Sharjah will be a full member of the International Center for Teaching and Learning in the modern methods of the Institute.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Quran, Professor Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and referred to the University's plans and future academic programs.

At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, His Highness presented the certificates to the postgraduate students, congratulating them and wishing them a bright future.