Sharjah Police, SDAA sign MoU

The partnership agreement inked by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of Sharjah Documents and Archives Authority.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Brigadier Arif Mohammed Al Sharif, Director General of Human Resources and Support Services Department, Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Sciences Academy, and Col. Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Deputy Director General of Central Operation.

Major General Al Shamsi welcomed the delegation's in appreciation of the important role that they provide to serve the community through the service of documentation and archiving for their accumulated experience in this field. He pointed out that the signed memorandum will benefit the two sides which will strengthen and aims to support the exchange of expertise and information.