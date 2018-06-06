Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SPSA

The decree stipulates that the organisational structure of the SPSA shall be adopted in accordance with this decree, and the Academy Council shall issue, by resolutions, the detailed organisational structure of the Academy and the decisions necessary for the implementation of this Decree, including the adoption of the job description for the functions of the organisational units of the Academy.

The new Decree also states that introduce, merge or cancel any organisational units that follow the departments included in the general organisational structure referred to the decree.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.