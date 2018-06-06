Reem Al Naqbi: Family support enabled me to win the Japanese Higashi-Kuninomiya Award

In an exclusive statement to Sharjah 24, Al Naqbi said that the support of her family had played a prominent role in her study of Electronic and Electrical Engineering Degree in Japan, until she obtained a bachelor's degree.

She noted that her experience in Japan began in 2011, where she studied Japanese for two years until she mastered it, and joined the university. Pointing out, her participation in many activities during that period was to introduce Japanese society to the UAE. As well as implementing a number of initiatives for UAE students about studying and living in Japan.