FOCP organises Ramadan Iftar event for 150 cancer patients and their families

Marking the 10th year occurrence and the attendance of 150 patients and their families the annual Iftar was held as part of the moral support initiative ‘Color my World’, a continuous FOCP program dedicated to increasing patient-focused events, including performances, sports, games and practical workshops throughout the year. It provides an opportunity for cancer patients to meet and connect with one another, building unity, raising hope and reinforcing a positive attitude.

The Ramadan Iftar program had a variety of segments that made it a huge success, starting with an a FOCP introductory speech by Amel al Mazmi, FOCP Beneficiary Support Manager, followed by Dr. Naima Al Ali, who spoke about the psychological effect of helping a cancer patient and how it influences the individual on a spiritual level and Dr. Maryam Abdullah who conducted a meditation session for the guests, with some breathing exercises and techniques.

Sawsan Jafar, chairperson of the board of directors at FOCP, said: “Celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan provides an ideal opportunity to bring families together, help them build relationships, share their experiences and support each other in what can sometimes appear to be a very isolated environment.

“Through our annual Iftar event, we want to highlight the vital importance of a positive outlook and its tangible effect on the health of cancer patients. FOCP recognizes that the families of patients are also in great need of support and we want to know that they are not alone, they are among friends who understand their own pain as well as the patients they care for.”

The Iftar coincides with FOCP’s sixth ‘I Deserve a Life’ Zakat Ramadan Campaign to support cancer patients who find it difficult to afford treatment. Over the past three years, donations have increased by more than 100%, resulting in a total of more than AED 4 million being raised, supporting 766 patients.

The donations will be used to cover costs of vital treatment such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and cover the expense of care from the early stages of cancer to surgical procedures, and even the provision of prosthetic limbs and medical equipment.

Donations to ‘I Deserve a Life’ can be made through a number of channels including online, bank transfers, cheques, coupons and SMS. The donation options for coupons are AED 10, AED 50 and AED100. You can donate using coupons by visiting the Zakat kiosks that are located at Sharjah Cooperative Society’s branches in Al Sewihat, Halwan and Al Qarayen where the campaign’s teams are present from 9:00 am – 01:00 am throughout the holy month.

For SMS donations, contributions can be made in sums of AED 10, AED 100 and AED 500, send the word ‘Zakat’ to 4425 (Etisalat or Du) to donate AED 10, Zakat’ to 2307 (Etisalat or Du) to donate AED 100, or ‘Zakat’ to 2308 (Etisalat or Du) to donate AED 500.

Money also can be deposited directly into FOCP’s ‘Zakatkm Elajohm’ bank account at the main branch of Sharjah Islamic Bank: 0011-364854-002 (International Bank Account Number ‘IBAN’: AE440410000011364854002).

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 1999 with the aim of spreading awareness about the six early detectable cancers; breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, testicular cancer and colon cancer.

Apart from its awareness activities, FOCP provides moral and financial support for thousands of patients and their families regardless of nationality and age. It has so far provided support for more than 4,200 cancer patients and their families living in the UAE.