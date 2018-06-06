Department of Civil Aviation distributed over 200 Iftar meals to the public

Ten employees from the department participated in distributing Iftar meals to the people.

Sheikh Khaled Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah said: “The Iftar meals distribution and ‘Zayed Humanitarian Work Day’ initiatives reflect on the spirit of the holy, and the goals of our visionary leadership in helping the needy and poor across the globe. Being helpful and charitable are deep-rooted values of Emiratis. We are following the steps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who instilled in us the values of humanitarian work, and helping the needy, and providing food during this month to strengthen the relations among people”.

He noted that simple, yet kind gestures, can help build bridges in societies, and adopting initiatives that allow communities and authorities to work together follows the values and examples set by the Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Worth to Note that Zayed Humanitarian Day is to mark the anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the UAE, on the 19th day of Ramadan, 2004. And this initiative is among others that Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah keen to organize in line with its commitments towards society, as part of its CSR program.