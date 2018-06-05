SCCI, Expo Centre Sharjah sign MoU with IAEE

The MoU, which coincided with the International Day of Exhibitions, provides for the implementation of at least 9 specialised courses in the IAEE CEM Learning Programme, to be held over a period of one year, in seven Arab countries: Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine and Jordan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, David DuBois is the President and CEO of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), Khalid Bin Butti Al Hajeri, Director General of the SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Member of the Board of Directors of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) -Gulf Region Branch, in addition to a number of officials from both sides.

Abdulla Sultan Al Owais said that the signing of the MoU with the IAEE is part of the Chamber's efforts to support the local and regional exhibitions and events within the framework of the SCCI’s interest in enhancing Arabic economic cooperation and integration and exchanging of knowledge in harmony with the UAE wise leadership, contributing to the advancement of the comprehensive development process, in view of the role of the exhibition sector and its link and direct impact on various cultural, economic and knowledge -related aspects.