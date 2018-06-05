SEC forms Retirement Higher Medical Committee

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda. The Council adopted a number of resolutions that will serve the citizens of the various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued Resolution No. (18) of 2018 concerning the formation of the Higher Medical Committee for Retirement in the Emirate of Sharjah, under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, and the membership of Dr. Saqr Abdullah Sultan Al Mualla, Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al Khumairi, Saeed Sultan bin Khadem and Nada Hassan Al Raisi.

The Committee shall elect from among its members a Vice-Chairman at its first meeting. The Committee shall also have a rapporteur nominated by the Director General of the treasury.

The Resolution specified the term of office of the Committee for three years from the date of its first meeting. It shall continue to execute its tasks and duties at the end of its term until a new committee is formed; members may be reappointed by a decision of the Council. The Resolution also specified the specialisations of the committee.

The Council also issued Resolution No (19) of 2018 on the health insurance system for employees and retirees of the Government of Sharjah. This decision applies to government agencies and insureds in accordance with its provisions. The insureds’ obligations and conditions for cancellation of the health insurance have also been specified by the Resolution.

During the meeting, the Council was briefed on the Sharjah Lights Festival 2018 at its eighth edition, which was held during the period from 7 to 17 February 2018 under the theme "Culture in Sharjah".

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commercial and Tourism Development Department, said that the Sharjah Lights Festival is one of the most important artistic events in which the Authority seeks to highlight the cultural aspect of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah as destination for tourism and culture.

Al Midfa thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for sponsoring the Sharjah Lights Festival, which has become, thanks to His Highness’ patronage, a global event.

He also commended the follow – up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who had a great impact on the event in a manner that reflected the emirate’s cultural identity.

The Council thanked the Authority for organising these artistic events which reflect the cultural identity of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

The Council approved the amendments from the Sharjah Consultative Council on a draft law on the re-organisation of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and directed that the draft law be presented to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for approval.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.