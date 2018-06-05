DSVA organises ‘Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action’ initiatives

In this context, a delegation from the Zubarah Council in Khorfakkan visited the clinic of Khorfakkan Hospital in commemoration of the late founding leader where they distributed gifts to children and the internal medicine department’s patients.

In a related context, the Department organised a mass iftar for the employees of the Department of the supporting groups.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of DSVA, said that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has launched development projects throughout the country. He established roads, hospitals, factories and airports. He also showed keenness in the human, making man the core of development thus presenting the humanity with noble images of the meanings of giving.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of DSVA underlined the importance of the Department's participation in Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action. He pointed out that the UAE follows a solid approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to make the UAE a global oasis of good.