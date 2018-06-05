Al Tarifi: Zayed left an eternal legacy of unflagging giving

He added that the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action is a dear occasion to reminisce the late Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian achievements all over the world, leaving an eternal legacy of unflagging giving traced by our wise and prudent leadership.

Al Tharifi went on to say that the UAE travelled long distances and challenged the natural terrain to deliver its assistance to those who needed it. “This heritage is the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We carry a message to the whole world that we are safeguarding and preserving this legacy, take steady steps to benefit humanity, and establish the late Sheikh Zayed’s fragrant path as a symbol of charity work,” stated.