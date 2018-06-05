Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi: Zayed's approach is firmly rooted in every Emirati

On the occasion of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, said: "On Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, we recall the noble works of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the huge legacy he has left behind and his firmly- established humanitarian approach and love of giving on which the UAE has been built. As a result, the UAE has become a beacon of giving and noble achievements for other countries and peoples. "

"The founding father has put his name among the great leaders who have made great achievements, an approach President His Highness Sheikh khalifa bin Zayed has traced through various charitable and humanitarian initiatives which the UAE has been taking in recent years with the aim to provide a better life for millions of people in different countries of the world strengthening the image of the UAE and its policy based on the love of humanity,” Sheikha Aisha added.