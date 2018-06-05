Mohammed bin Huaiden: Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work commemorates the memory of Sheikh Zayed

The late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan was able to build a nation of values of humanity, charity, tolerance, cooperation, solidarity and acceptance of the other through a unique model that establishes the culture of humanitarian action first and thus builds institutions capable of organising humanitarian action in a manner that achieves its objectives, Therefore, the UAE succeeded in providing humanity with a model of charitable work, which reached the near and far and far and far and reached the tributaries of all needy.