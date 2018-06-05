Mohammed bin Huaiden: Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work commemorates the memory of Sheikh Zayed

  • Tuesday 05, June 2018 in 3:46 PM
Sharjah24: Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al-Dhaid City confirmed that Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work commemorates the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and late leader of the United Arab Emirates, who has been good in his name for what he has done to his people, the Arab, Islamic nations and the world.
The late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan was able to build a nation of values of humanity, charity, tolerance, cooperation, solidarity and acceptance of the other through a unique model that establishes the culture of humanitarian action first and thus builds institutions capable of organising humanitarian action in a manner that achieves its objectives, Therefore, the UAE succeeded in providing humanity with a model of charitable work, which reached the near and far and far and far and reached the tributaries of all needy.