“Sharjah Heritage” organises Ramadan council in Dibba Al Hisn

The council was attended by Ahmed bin Jamu, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn City Council and members of the Board; Taleb bin Safar, Director General of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality and other members.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Mughni, lecturer at the University of Sharjah, presented the topics of the discussion at the University of Sharjah with the participation of the expert and researcher in the heritage, Sulaiman Jamu, who presented the greetings of the Holy Month and the feelings of intimacy, communication, and interdependence among the members of society.