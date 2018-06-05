“Sharjah Heritage” organises Ramadan council in Dibba Al Hisn

  • Tuesday 05, June 2018 in 2:53 PM
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Heritage Institute in Dibba Al Hisn organised the Ramadan council which revolves around the popular heritage that stems from our customs and traditions in order to preserve our national identity.
The council was attended by Ahmed bin Jamu, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn City Council and members of the Board; Taleb bin Safar, Director General of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality and other members.
 
Dr. Abdullah Al-Mughni, lecturer at the University of Sharjah, presented the topics of the discussion at the University of Sharjah with the participation of the expert and researcher in the heritage, Sulaiman Jamu, who presented the greetings of the Holy Month and the feelings of intimacy, communication, and interdependence among the members of society.