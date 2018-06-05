SCC concludes the 3rd ordinary session on Thursday

  • Tuesday 05, June 2018 in 2:43 PM
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC will hold on Thursday, its third ordinary session of its 19th session at its headquarters in Sharjah, under Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of SCC. And the session is concluding the third ordinary session of the Ninth Legislative Session of the Council.
The board will discuss the draft law for the year 2018 concerning the report from the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee which is submitted by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on the regulation of real estate brokerage in the emirate.
 
The session will be presence of Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of the Legal Department at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah; Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and other memebers.