SCC concludes the 3rd ordinary session on Thursday

The board will discuss the draft law for the year 2018 concerning the report from the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee which is submitted by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on the regulation of real estate brokerage in the emirate.

The session will be presence of Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of the Legal Department at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah; Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and other memebers.