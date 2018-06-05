Sharjah Ruler chairs UoS Trustees Board

Sheikh Sultan’s words came while chairing the 45 meeting of UoS’ Board of Trustees held at His Highness’ office at UoS on Monday.

His Highness said that the University's plans for development and scientific research reflect our efforts to strengthen the status of Sharjah University to reach the prestigious position it aspires to.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous meeting of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah presented a report about UoS last academic year’s achievements and then briefed the attendees on the UoS current and future projects and plans after which he thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his moral and financial support for UoS.

During the meeting, the council approved the report of the financial committee on internal auditing as well as the promotion of a number of teaching staff.

The council also approved introducing a number of doctorate and masters programmes in medicine, pharmacology, business administration and translation following their approval by the Ministry of Higher Education. Other programmes and issues were approved during the meeting.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the President of the University of Sharjah, ordered 50% reduction in boarding fees for students to encourage them to use the University's internal housing and the services it provides them in creating the appropriate study environment and learning.

The Board adopted a change in the term of the presidency of the department from two to three years, renewable once and change the name of English Language and Literature section to the Foreign Languages and Literature section with the aim of offering other foreign languages programs.

The Council approved the establishment of the Strategic Office, Excellence and Professional Academic Diploma Programs for the employees of the Government of Sharjah and a number of bridging programs from Diploma to Bachelor.

At the end of meeting, the Board approved the graduation of students who completed the requirements of graduation and obtain the doctorate and master's degrees and graduate diploma in the spring 2017/2018, as well as students who completed the graduation requirements and obtain a bachelor's degree and diploma in the spring 2017/2018, and the total number of graduates in the University of Sharjah celebrations for the spring semester: 1662 graduates.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees, Teaching Staff as well as other officials.