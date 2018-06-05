Sultan Al Qasimi authorises a cooperation agreement between the UoS, University of Ottawa

The agreement provides for joint academic programs for master's and doctorate degrees in the fields of medicine, health sciences, molecular medicine, biomedical engineering and bioinformatics, engineering, science, industrial engineering, management, electrical and electronic engineering, computer engineering, information security science and technology, and civil and environmental engineering.

The agreement also included joint programs in arts, humanities and law, including criminology and criminal justice and various legal disciplines, including space law, international relations and political science.

The agreement included also cooperation in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship in engineering, medicine, health and management sciences.