SAM distributes 400 Iftar meals in recognition of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day

This initiative was part of the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day (19th of Ramadan every year), which aims to spread goodness and cheer during the holy month of Ramadan.

“It gives us immense pleasure to be involved in an initiative as this. At Sharjah Asset Management, we have always been committed to social cohesion, which is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and celebrating with our community through Iftar meals during this holy month is a reflection if the same,” said, Ibrahim Al Houti, Chief Officer for Support Services at Sharjah Asset Management.

“UAE is a perfect example of unity and solidarity, and the emirate of Sharjah has always been a frontline runner in promoting noble and charitable initiatives. Receiving free Iftar meals is indeed a blessing and we hope Sharjah Asset Management continues spreading the goodwill year after year,” said a recipient of the free Iftar meal.

Undertaking initiatives as these, Sharjah Asset Management (SAM) seeks to enhance the diversity, competitiveness and vitality of Sharjah's economy, which is the third largest economy in the UAE. The company is committed to social responsible behaviour and environmental sustainability in all its projects and initiatives, which is in line with its vision and strategic objectives.