Sharjah’s Souq Al Jubail lights up with exciting and entertaining activities this Ramadan

Every weekend – Thursday and Friday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, visitors can enjoy and be a part of several creative activities and engage with balloon benders, face painters, Arabic calligraphers and henna artists.

“Ramadan is a month of worship and togetherness. This year, we’ve organised several activities which is not only transforming the Souq into a vibrant world of entertainment and flavours, but is also giving the visitors an opportunity to delve and experience the essence of the holy month,” said Eng Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail.

This Ramadan, visitors to Souq Al Jubail also get to attend a series of edutainment workshops for children, which offers them an opportunity to learn ceramic painting and paper crafts, whilst playing games as Giant Jenga, Connect 4, Races and much more. The Souq’s visitors also have an opportunity to experience the spirit of Ramadan at the specially created Majlis and customised food and beverage stalls.

“The Souq’s demographics represent varied nationalities and ages, and our events and activities this year have been aligned to cater to the taste of different customer segments, which is certain to leave a memorable experience for the visitors,” added Eng Hamed Al Zarouni.