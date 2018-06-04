SDPW completes AED 6.5 million – Al Seyouh 9 project

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, commended the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to support the development and renaissance process, provide a decent life for its citizens, consolidate the stability of the UAE family and maintain their family cohesion.

Engineer Alia Al Rand, Director of the project at SPWD, said: "The Department completed the work in record time and before the specified timetable, although the terrain was difficult because of the presence of sandy hills and the low level of land in some areas.

Al Rand added that the project comes within the framework of the the Department’s development plan, in response to the needs of the municipal councils in the Emirate and in the light of the engineering studies carried out by the Department through studying and surveying the topography of the area and the urban planning of land plots.

Abdullah Noman, head of supervision at the department of building projects at SDPW, said that the contracting companies are now settling Al Seyouh areas 10 to 15, to complete the settlement work quickly, under the supervision of round-the-clock engineers of the department.