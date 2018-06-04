SEDD organises a number of initiatives

These initiatives are translation of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision to perpetuate his memory and spread the principles he established since the establishment of the country.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the event is an opportunity to commemorate the work, values and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed in good and giving.

He added that the “year of Zayed” is a very special year that makes us recall all the great achievements made in the country during the time of the late Sheikh Zayed, the leader, founder and father who sacrificed his life for his country, people and nation.

Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, said that the year of Zayed is a national occasion to commemorate the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of his birth. He carried on that the announcement of the wise leadership in 2018 to have it as the “year of Zayed” contributed significantly to the promotion of all efforts in various fields.