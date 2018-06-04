SPC discusses collaboration opportunities with China Publishing Group

China Publishing Group (CPG), which boasts 40 publishing companies and imprints with 96 subsidiaries, produces over 10,000 book titles, audio-visual publications, electronic and online publications every year and has been on the list of ‘Top 30 Chinese Cultural Enterprises’ for six consecutive years, ranking among the leading cultural enterprises in China.

The delegation, headed by Zhou Xipei, Director of China Publishing Group, toured SPC, and explored its facilities as well as its potentials for regional expansion and new market access. They were also introduced to SPC’s services and amenities, including digital solutions to cater to the ever-increasing role technology plays in the publishing sector, an important revenue-driver for China publishing houses.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC, said: “As part of our vision to continue operating strategically, growing SPC’s profile as a centre for the most leading publishing houses in the world, our meeting with CPG reflects on their publishing operations in China, especially when it is ranked as the Top 50 Global Publishing Groups for three consecutive years.”

He added: “China is home to one of the world’s most illustrious publishing markets, and SPC falls directly in-line with their needs and demands for more global expansion, allowing them to explore our facilities and services as means to access new MENA markets in general, with Sharjah playing a pivotal role in leading the region’s publishing and literature industry. SPC’s free zone policies are among the leading initiatives Sharjah has been practicing to drive unique investments in the publishing sector, as well as utilize it as a key catalyst that attract international investments.”

He continued: “SPC operates as a global brand and its operations are focused on welcoming and partnering with global publishing powerhouses as means to attract innovative and unique investments into the free zone and in Sharjah. We have continuously witnessed how SPC has catered to a variety of demands and needs made by global publishing houses; thanks to Sharjah’s competitive edge, its cost-effective logistics services and its strong connectivity with the rest of world, which serve as a strategic boost to publishing houses’ operations and ambitions for the region.”

SPC was established with an aim to provide an investment environment for publishers and those involved in publishing sectors from around the world through a range of facilities and services which include printing, licensing and distribution among many others. It covers an area of 40,000 square meters and is equipped with 300 furnished offices for business owners and publishers, as well as 6,000 meters for those interested in private spaces. It also includes more than 20 meeting rooms, stores, service facilities, data centres and supporting services.