Department of Culture in the Eastern Region organises Ramadan session in Wadi Al Helo

The session was attended by the Governor of Wadi Al Helo, Khamis Saeed Al Mazroui, Sultan bin Ghafan, writer and poet, Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee, Director of the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region, and a number of local and government officials.

The session included many cultural, religious and entertainment, which focused on the most important manifestations of the Holy Month. The session was welcomed by the audience.

Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee, said that the session is part of the Department's program to commemorate Ramadan among the various segments of the society, as well as its role in highlighting and consolidating the popular heritage that stems from our customs and traditions in order to preserve our national identity.