Obaid Al-Tanaiji: Zayed’s humanity transcended the limits of space and time

Al-Tanaiji stressed that the late Sheikh Zayed’s humanity has transcended the limits of space and time. He further added that the commemoration serves as an opportunity for the UAE to renew the covenant of philanthropic and humanitarian work launched by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al-Tanaiji said that the UAE celebrates the annual the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action on 19th Ramadan each year. Al-Tanaiji concluded that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, (May God Rest His Soul in Peace) was and still a pioneer of philanthropy and humanitarian work at regional and international levels.