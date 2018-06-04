Memorization of Holy Quran in Kalba ... Contest in the spirit of Ramadan

Highlighting the importance of reading and memorizing the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan in Kalba, the "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the Ittihad Kalba Sports & Cultural Club (Al-Ittihad Kalba SC) and captured the competitive spirit among more than 120 competitors who memorize the Holy Quran.

Reflecting the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan, the Ittihad Kalba Sports & Cultural Club has organised this competition for memorizing the Holy Quran for 14 years.

The Holy Quran Contests made great contributions to the preservation of the Holy Quran and are essential to instill the love of Quran in the coming generations. Offering cash prizes to the winners, annually the competition attracts a large number of students and sheikhs.