Haitham bin Saqr attends outstanding students’ honouring ceremony

In his inaugural speech at the ceremony, Suleiman Al Zaabi, Chairman of Kalba Municipal Council congratulated the top performers. He praised the UAE leadership’s provision of all potentials to improve the education sector and provide all the needs and requirements of the students to achieve the highest levels according to the most advanced quality standards.

The ceremony included many competitions of students of Kalba schools, and a visual presentation of the legacy and achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Haitham then honoured about 40 students with top achievements as well as 13 teachers.

The ceremony was attended by Saeed Al Naqbi, Vice chairman of the Municipal Council in Kalba, Engineer Khalfan Al Thabahi, Director of Kalba Municipality, other senior officials, a host of directors and representatives of government departments in the Eastern District, members from the education sector and the directors of Kalba schools, and about 300 parents.