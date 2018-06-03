Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SPSA

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who is also the Chairman of the board of the Academy, praised the latest achievements of the academy pointing out that these achievements would not have been made had they not been culminated by the great efforts and hard work of the various educational and training cadres who diligently endeavoured to implement the ambitious plans and programmes of the Academy and its strategy to make a qualitative leap in the educational process and its leadership at the state level in this area.

The meeting also discussed a number of topics on its agenda related to the implementation of the applied bachelor's programme for the new batches of students and methods and mechanisms of developing the master's programmes offered. Other academic and students- related issues were also dealt with at the meeting.

The meeting was held in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and deputy chairman of the SPSA board and the members of the board.