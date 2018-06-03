Ruwad Establishment organises first Entrepreneurship Forum in Dhaid

  • Sunday 03, June 2018 in 10:34 PM
  • Part of Ruwad’s first Entrepreneurship Forum
Sharjah 24: Ruwad Establishment, a division of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that backs small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) run by nationals, organised on Saturday its first Entrepreneurship Forum at Al Dhaid Cultural Centre under the slogan "Intilaaqah".
The Forum aims to spread the culture of entrepreneurship among young people in the central region and introduce them to the services it provides to attract them to establish their own businesses as well as open channels of communication between young people and the Establishment to increase entrepreneurship in the region.
 
Abdullah Al Tunaiji, member of the Ruwad board delivered a speech in which he said that the forum is Ruwad’s firtst gathering , which the Establishment aspires to follow it by other events", pointing out that the success of the number of people from the central region to establish their businesses, both in the central region or beyond, form positive models for others who will benefit from their experiences and successful projects because they did not believe in the impossible and were confident of their capabilities and potentials.
 
He explained that the Establishment seeks to overcome the challenges facing the national entrepreneurs and provide them with the various services and facilities that help them start and succeed in the Emirate of Sharjah.