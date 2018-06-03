AED 100 million for projects of mosques and imams’ accommodation in Sharjah

Due to the population growth in Sharjah, the SDPW implemented this project, which comes in line with the government's plans to provide adequate and comfortable accommodation for Imams and muezzins in the emirate. The mosques, with a capacity of 250 to 3,000 worshipers, provide all services needed by the worshiper.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, has praised the Directorate’s great efforts, which come in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build several model mosques that are inspired by the Islamic style and compatible with the urban development of Sharjah. Al Suwaidi further highlighted the directives of the wise leadership to take care of the mosques.

Commenting on this, Eng. Burhan Mahmoud of the SDPW’s Building Maintenance Department said that the Department has completed the residence of 18 Imams in various areas of Sharjah, at a cost of AED 4 million, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide adequate accommodation for Imams of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works has implemented projects for the construction and maintenance of a number of mosques, some of which have been accomplished and the others are still under construction.