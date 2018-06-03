Al Noor Island offers reading paradise during Ramadan

In a month of reflection, peace and learning, Al Noor Island’s Literature Pavilion is a sanctuary for readers and writers to escape bustling city life to delve into literature and poetry and gain more spiritual insights from the Quran.

The pavilion’s light background music, the soothing sounds of a fountain, tastefully designed seating areas and subtle hints of Arabic culture and calligraphy create an open platform for the exchange of ideas and literary expressions.

Following prayers at Al Noor Mosque, built under the patronage of the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed al Qasimi, and widely regarded as the most beautiful of Sharjah’s 600 mosques, visitors can walk less than 200 metres to take in the environmental charm, artistic harmony and natural wonders of Al Noor Island, nestled in the Khalid Lagoon.

Having finished prayers, the capacity of 2,200 worshippers who attend Al Noor Mosque will be able to experience the unique sounds and sights of Al Noor Island, including the famous Butterfly House, where they can see more than 500 exotic butterflies in their natural habitat.

They will also be able to take in bespoke art installations and sculptures created by celebrated artists, where the awe-inspiring pieces integrate seamlessly with their natural space and cultural aspects, complemented by a spectrum of coloured lighting which is at the heart of the island’s design and ambience.

Marwa Obeid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Noor Island, said: “The Al Noor Island Literature Pavilion offers an opportunity to reflect and enjoy the wonders of the written word at a time where we are encouraged to seek more wisdom and knowledge.

“The proximity to Al Noor Mosque, one of the most popular and famous mosques in the country, provides a natural environment for serenity and tranquility following prayers, offering both a time of solitude, or a celebration of family life with the children’s facilities we provide.”

Ramadan timings for Al Noor Island are Saturday to Wednesday: 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm, Thursday and Friday: 3:00 pm to 12 Midnight, Butterfly House (Daily) 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Noor Café will be open from Iftar until the island closure, which is 11 pm on weekdays and midnight on the weekends.

With its unique architectural designs that reflect the Zeitgeist, and its art sculptures that tell the stories of human creativity, Al Noor Island was opened to public in December 2015. It is one of the most impressive destinations from the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and has been developed for all ages.

Al Noor Island has an area of 28,000 sqm and includes a wooden walk way that stretches to 3.5 km which takes visitors around the island with a background of soothing music. Other major attractions includes the OVO, the literature pavilion, various art sculptures, gardens, children’s play area, a trampoline and artistic lighting features. Al Noor Island is a natural haven for a hassle-free experience.