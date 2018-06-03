Al Hamriyah Municipality distributes iftar meals to motorists

The campaign targeted members of the various departments in the municipality to distribute iftar meals to the road users as part of its initiatives during Ramadan.

Director General of Al Hamriyah Municipality, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi pointed out that the municipality, through its Ramadan campaign, distributed iftar meals to fasting people to help reduce traffic accidents and excess speed before Al Maghrib prayer.

The initiative not only reflects on the spirit of the holy month, but it also helps avoid road accidents by drivers speeding near Iftar time.