SCC endorses draft law on regulating SIH

This came during the SCC’s 18 session held on Thursday and chaired by Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), at its headquarters in Sharjah.

During the meeting, The Council has approved the draft law regulating the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and the report of the SCC’s Committee of education and teaching, culture, media and youth affairs.

Commenting on this, Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) highlighted the importance of the draft law in preserving the heritage; ensuring that Sharjah becomes a leading emirate for education, training, development and research; as well as preparing national cadres academically and professionally in various heritage styles.

She further stressed that the draft law supports the scientific linkage and promotes the exchange of experience with specialised scientific institutions locally and internationally.

For his part, Dr. Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Al Musallam, Chairman of the SIH, praised the efforts of the Sharjah Consultative Council, stressing the SCC’s keenness and its important role to communicate with all departments and promote the preservation of heritage.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials.