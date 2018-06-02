Sharjah Chamber, Sharjah Police discuss concerns of used car trade sector

The meeting, which was held at the SCCI headquarters, was also attended by representatives from the Used Car Trade Sector Business Group, which falls under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber.

The meeting included discussions on a number of proposals that aim to overcome the challenges that may be faced by the sector and comes as part of the Sharjah Police’s efforts to support the emirate’s business community, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber and the Used Car Trade Sector Business Group.

The meeting was attended by Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI; Yaqoub Yousef Al Qusair, Industrial Affairs Consultant at the SCCI; and Amjad Awad Al Karim, Head of the Working Groups at the SCCI.

From the Sharjah Police delegation side, the meeting was attended by Colonel Ahmed Jassem Al Zaabi, Major Abdallah Salem Al Munthari; Major Abdallah Yusuf Makhlouf; Captain Hamad Musbah Al Taniji; Captain Issa Al Mehairi, Assistant Nabil Saleh; and Majid Al Mualla, Head of the Control Department at Souq Al Haraj. From the Used Car Trade Sector Business Group, the meeting included Khaled Omar Mohammed Batarfi, Chairman of the Representative Committee for the Group; Ibrahim Hassan Ibrahim, Vice Chairman of the Committee; and Adel Mubarak bin Sumaida, Board Member of the Committee.

Al Jarwan stressed that the chamber is keen to support and develop the used car trade sector, which is in line with the chamber’s vision to act as a strong advocate for the emirate’s business community. He also praised the Sharjah Police for their support of the chamber’s efforts, which comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides that aims to maintain and elevate Sharjah’s economic and social stability.

Colonel Al Zaabi stated that the Sharjah Police General Directorate is keen to open the lines of communication with the emirate’s business community through the Sharjah Chamber and to get familiar with the challenges that are faced by businesspeople and economic institutions in order to find solutions to these challenges.

Batarfi praised the support of both the Sharjah Chamber and the Sharjah Police, and their cooperation in overcoming the challenges that are faced by the used car trade sector. He also stressed the importance of these regular meetings that represent a good opportunity to discuss the proposals and enquiries put forth by traders.