Iftar in Wadi Al helw... unforgettable inherited

Our station was in Wadi Al helw in Kalba city, which still adheres to the legacy of oblivion, as long as the people kept it during the Month of Ramadan.

Before arrival of Al Maghrib prayer, the people flock to prepare a table with a large gathering of citizens and residents .. Iftar table carrying children to the assembly place amid feelings of joy and pleasure.

Salem Khamis Al Mazrouei, a member of the Sharjah Consultative Council and one of the people of the region, stressed that the most prominent manifestations of Ramadan are reflected in this unified table, through which the people try to cope with the changes of the age that prevailed in isolation and introversion.

Al Mazroui refers to the inheritance of this habit, and the people hold it in order to preserve the atmosphere of love and harmony in those blessed days, which is keen on the people to instill in the hearts of children, involving them in the transfer of food and the preparation of the table that embraces everyone.