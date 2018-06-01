Abdallah Sultan Al Owais inaugurates Ramadan Nights 2018 at Expo Centre Sharjah

The fair, which is a 17-day mega Ramadan and Eid event, will be held until June 16th and will offer visitors the largest comprehensive shopping platform in the country and the region during the Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr season.

The fair witnessed the participation of 300 exhibitors, which represents an increase of 36% over the number of brands that participated in the previous year. The launch was attended by the SCCI board members; Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and a number of representatives from the business community and the media.

Expo Centre Sharjah will award a BMW car to the winner of the raffle draw that will be held at the end of the fair. Visitors can enter into the draw by spending Dh100 at any of the participating brands and stalls, which are offering guests exclusive discounts up to 80% off.

Ramadan Nights, which is organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is one of the most significant events of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, as it offers visitors a comprehensive shopping platform that includes a variety of brands and products offered at competitive prizes. For the first time ever, the fair will feature a gaming arena that covers an area of more 4,000 square meters. The fair will also include unique events such as entertaining shows, heritage events and health and religious campaigns, in addition to a selection of the finest local and international cuisine which include street food stalls, food trucks and unique pop-up restaurants.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), stressed that the chamber is keen to support the centre in organizing its local and international activities and events that contribute in achieving two keys aspects of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, which include increasing productivity in the national economy and enhancing community cohesion.

He added that Ramadan Nights 2018 is one of the most prominent initiatives of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of commerce and Industry (SCCI), and that the fair has succeeded in establishing itself as one of the most anticipated economic events in Ramadan, where visitors are able to purchase all of their needs from hundreds of prominent brands at competitive prices.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that Ramadan Nights will offer a platform for the whole family to spend their nights during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, where they can find all their shopping needs at throwaway prices, and where they can enjoy various activities that are suitable for all ages. He also praised the role played by the Centre’s strategic partners and the fair's sponsors who contributed in the successful launch of the event.

Carrefour, Guess, Police, Skechers, Kenneth Cole, M&Co, Bosch, Timberland, ITL Cosmos, Grand Stores, Jumbo Electronics, US Polo Assn, and Al Mandoos are some of the prominent brands that will participate in Ramadan Nights. The fair also offers shoppers a wide range of products that includes clothing, food, home electronics, cosmetics and household appliances.

Ramadan Nights will be open to visitors from 8 pm to 2am daily during Ramadan and from 5pm to 11 pm during Eid holidays.