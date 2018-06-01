Sultan Al Qasimi witnesses AUS graduation ceremony

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the graduates and said: I am proud of its internationally recognised academic excellence. I feel that the efforts I made in setting up AUS have achieved the objectives of establishing a leading institution of high quality higher education in the region, on par in the quality of its academic programs with the top universities in the world.”

"Whether you are heading for a career or want to complete graduate studies, we are confident that the knowledge you have gained and the experiences you have accumulated during your studies at the best universities - American University of Sharjah (AUS) - will reward you for success in your future lives.” His Highness added.

His Highness shared with the audience the current plans of the university and said: The University has established four interdisciplinary research institutes, each of which will offer specialized PhD programs.”

His Highness expressed his confidence in the University's family and the faculty and administration of the AUS in qualifying these young people to educated and responsible cadres capable of planning for their future.

His Highness pointed out that the university provided all the necessary elements for these institutes, such as financial resources and scientific competencies, buildings and equipment for research institutes to become the leading research university in the Arab world within five years.

His Highness called on graduates to stay in touch with the university and to interact with these new trends, and urged them to follow the footsteps of their predecessors in the path of success.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded by thanking the members of the Board of Trustees, the University's professors and all its employees for their continuous efforts in further developing their level of excellence.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammad bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Seaport and Customs Department; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Mohammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Statistics and Social Development Department in Sharjah and a number of sheikhs.

The ceremony was also attended by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education, Abdullah Mohammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Cultural Department; Sultan Abdullah bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Economic Development Department in Sharjah; Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commercial and Tourism Development Department; Mohammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol Department; Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labor Standards Development Authority; senior government and AUS officials.

Speaking on the occasion, AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve Congratulated the graduates for their achievement, and reviewed the University's current focus on research and innovation.

Then His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of AUS, honoured the students of the Masters and then the Bachelor's degree and delivered the certificates to them.

His Highness also honoured Professor Emeritus for Dr. Ali Sayfy and Professor Emerita for Dr. Fatima Badry, which were awarded by the University's Board of Trustees honorary title of Professor Emeritus in recognition of their outstanding contribution as professors and administrators in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at the University.

On behalf of this batch of graduates, AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve gave His Highness a symbolic gift, which is a work of art that was manufactured from recycled materials, created by the student Mohammed Rweizk.

A total of 610 students graduated in the spring batch as follows: 557 holders of bachelor's degree, and 53 holders of a master's degree.