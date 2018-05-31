DSVA organises iftar in Muwaileh District

This event comes in line with DSVA’s continuous initiative in organising iftars for the fourth year in a row.

During the Iftar, which was held at the council of Muwaileh District, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi welcomed the attendees and stressed that such meetings reflect the spirit of one team and one family and enhance communication between all the councils, which strengthens the bonds of relations and reflects positively on the spirit of work and giving translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The participants in the Iftar exchanged cordial talks and stressed their determination to continue their efforts in the service of the people in the suburbs and the organisation of various events.