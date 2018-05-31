DSVA organises iftar in Muwaileh District

  • Thursday 31, May 2018 in 9:11 PM
Sharjah 24: The Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA) organised Wednesday a mass Iftar in the presence of Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs , Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the DSVA and heads and members of the suburbs councils.
This event comes in line with DSVA’s continuous initiative in organising  iftars for the fourth year in a row.
 
During the Iftar, which was held at the council of Muwaileh District, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi welcomed the attendees and stressed that such meetings reflect the spirit of one team and one family and enhance communication between all the councils, which strengthens the bonds of relations and reflects positively on the spirit of work and giving translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi,  Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
 
The participants in the Iftar exchanged cordial talks and stressed their determination to continue their efforts in the service of the people in the suburbs and the organisation of various events.